In reference to the editorial "No more half measures for protecting Lake Erie" published Nov. 29 on the opinion page: If all the cities surrounding western Lake Erie would do a better job of monitoring what they discharge into the lake, and also monitor what comes down the Detroit River, what farmers discharge would seem quite small.



Farmers always take the blame because they have no highly funded groups to pass the buck. Remember when you go to the grocery store where all your food comes from.



John R. Heath



Sullivan