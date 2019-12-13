A new ACT Prep Workshop at James A. Garfield High School will offer a one-day session with review and strategies for students to achieve higher scores for college admission and scholarship dollars.



The workshop will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 11 at James A. Garfield High School, 10233 Route 88, Garrettsville.



The workshop costs $99 and includes lunch and materials. Financial aid is available for qualifying students.



Teachers will review skills in English and math, as well as test-taking techniques. Students also will solve problems in all subjects, from figuring algebraic equations to editing sentences to analyzing scientific experiments.



To register or receive more information, call Laura Icardi of ACT Test Preparation at 330-722-7235, email licardi@ActTestPrep.info or visit the website at http://www.ActTestPrep.infoor Facebook.