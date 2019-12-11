OLD WASHINGTON — Wednesday night’s Inter-Valley Conference girls basketball matchup with Buckeye Trail playing host to Ridgewood High featured a pair of winless teams seeking that elusive first victory of the new season.



In the end, a huge third quarter rally lifted the Lady Generals past the Lady Warriors for a hard-fought 33-31 victory.



"I’m pleased with our effort tonight compared to the other night at Barnesville," Buckeye Trail head coach Tim Leppla explained. "I thought Kacey Hastings did an outstanding job defensively tonight ... she had very active hands and forced several jump balls tonight."



"I was just pleased overall with our team effort," Leppla added. "We have not been able to finish in the fourth thus far, so to be competitive in the fourth quarter and have a shot for the tie or the win says something about our girls."



Buckeye Trail held a slim 16-13 advantage at the halftime break and appeared ready to run away and hide with a quick 5-0 run to extend the lead out to 21-13 with a basket from junior Sidney Beaver at the 4:40 mark.



But a young RHS squad displayed plenty of fight and battled back in a big way by reeling off an 11-0 run to grab momentum. Sophomore Kelsie Stephens hit a short jumper, capping the run to give the Lady Generals a 24-21 lead with just 1:19 left in the third stanza.



Lady Warrior senior Rylie Smith finally halted the RHS surge with a steal and converted on the other end with a layup to pull within 24-23.



Ridgewood’s lone senior Kalie Rettos answered by knocking down a triple, followed by a layup to just beat the buzzer for a 29-24 lead heading to the fourth quarter.



A 16-8 scoring edge in the third period enabled Ridgewood to seize the upper hand in the IVC tussle.



Ridgewood managed to hang on in the final quarter, despite the Lady Warriors posting a slight 7-4 scoring edge with Trail senior Katie Clipner’s desperation 3-point heave off the mark at the buzzer.



Acting Ridgewood head coach Scott Bardall, taking over for Doug Patterson who is sidelined following back surgery, was pleased with the fight the young Lady Generals showed in improving to 1-3 on the season.



"We’re a really young team ... we have one senior," Bardall said. "But no one’s going to give it to you, you have to take it. And tonight, I think we took some strides in a positive direction. Far from perfect, long way to go, but I like the fight they showed tonight."



"Happy to see them rewarded for all their hard work with a win," Bardall continued. "I’m very happy for them and this will give them maybe some added drive to keep working hard."



Smith finished with 12 points to lead Buckeye Trail (0-3) with junior Brooke Baird and Beaver each adding five points. Sophomore Kacey Hastings chipped in with four points along with four rebounds and five steals.



Ridgewood was led by Rettos with a game-high 14-point effort along with a solid overall game with six rebounds and four assists. Freshman Kaiedence Smith contributed five points with Stephens adding four markers.