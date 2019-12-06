The Lakeland Academy Community School held its annual Thanksgiving feast at the Freeport fire house on Nov. 26. Seventy students, 10 staff, and several parents attended.



Freeport Villiage Council will hold their monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Dec. 11, at the village hall. Three council seats are open and anyone living in the village wishing to fill these seats are asked to attend. At this meeting, sealed bids for the village’s 2007 GMC town truck will be open.



Friends of the Clark Memorial branch library will meet at 2 p.m. Dec. 12.



Santa Claus will be at the West Chester Senior Citizens at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 7, to visit the children.



Stine’s annual Christmas open house starting at 10 a.m. will offer lots of Christmas gifts, a door prize, Christmas cookies and punch.



Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department firefighters will have an eat stand and homemade candy from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Tippecanoe Fire House.



Happy Birthday: Mia and Karly Devoy, who celebrated their 5th birthday on Dec. 3, Gloria Allen, John McMillen, Sharon Jones, Janet Fenstamaker, Angela Smith, Jamie Bear, Holly Leggett, Rachel Ralston, Karen Walton, Robin Spears, Mary Lou Meek, Kay Cochenour, and Barbara Shawhan.



Congratulations to Garrett and Sierra Fouts on the birth of their daughter, Avery Ann. Also to grandparents Dave and Lori Fouts and great-grandparents, Denny and Diana Ballog. Also to Ryan and Brandy Smith on the birth of their daughter, Callie Elizabeth. She was welcomed home by brother Cohen, sister Clara, and grandmother Marge Monroe.



Prayer concerns go out to Kelly Hart, Ralph Legg, Shane Cochran, Jeannie Piatt, Tricia Bardall, Jed Weekley, Louise Dickey, Bobby Mclead, and Nelodee Reicosky.



A Christmas party will be held at noon Dec. 9, at the West Chester Senior Center with a $15 gift exchange. On Dec. 13, breakfast will be served at 9 a.m.



The Tippecanoe Community Christmas party, hosted by the Washington Township Volunteer Fire Department, will take place at 6 p.m. Dec. 14, at the fire house.



Freeport Presbyterian Women will meet at 10 a.m. Dec. 9, at the church to travel to the Harrison County Home for their annual sing-a-long for staff and residents.



Celebrate The Season Open House at Clark Memorial branch library will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 10. There will be holiday music, photo opportunities, cookie decorating, and holiday activities.