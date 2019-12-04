Local nutrition sites for Meals on Wheels are North Industry Christian Church, 425 45th St., Canton; Indian Run Manor, Waynesburg; Louisville Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St. Louisville, OH 44641; and Canton YMCA, 231 Sixth St. For more information, call 330-832-7220.



The menu for Dec. 9-13 is as follows:



Monday: beef hot dog/bun, augratin potatoes, baked beans, juice, pineapple.



Tuesday: Italian chicken thigh, mashed potatoes, beets, roll, juice, Scooby Do grahams.



Wednesday: meatloaf, rosemary garlic potatoes, glazed carrots, wheat bread, raisins.



Thursday: chicken pot pie over biscuit, Brussel sprouts, tropical fruit.



Friday: beef patty, buttered rice, vegetable, juice, fruit cocktail.



Margarine is served with all breads. Milk choices include skim, 2 percent or chocolate. All canned fruits are packed in juice. Please note that substitutions may need to be made.