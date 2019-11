The Nov. 5 general election results published by the Enterprise two weeks ago did not include "write-in" candidates. Those canvas votes are added after the initial count is released.



Barnesville resident Steven Hill was successful in his bid to replace councilmember Brad Hudson when he collected 116 write-in votes for the council seat. Hudson, who is currently serving the village as council president, chose not to run for reelection. Hill will fill the seat at the first meeting in January 2020.