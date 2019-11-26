Ashland Elks Lodge 1360 will hold its 19th annual Thanksgiving luncheon for those who don't have anyone to share the holiday with. It will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Nov. 28 at the lodge at 402 Center St.



A traditional Thanksgiving meal of turkey and stuffing, ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, rolls and butter, and assorted desserts, will be served.



Several Elks members will help prepare and serve the meal. Elks members, local businesses, and individuals are adding to the luncheon by donating food items.



The Elks are asking anyone who would like to enjoy the luncheon to call the lodge at 419-289-3553 and let them know how many in your group will be attending.



Ashland Elk's past exalted ruler Tom Bray is the coordinator of the luncheon.