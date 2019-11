The Loudonville High School Leo Club was given a donation of $500 from the Loudonville Eagles, money to be used to make further improvements to the outdoor basketball and tennis courts on the LHS campus. Dave Leckrone, second from left and an Eagles trustee, presents the check to Leo's Lexi Williamson, at left, and to Leckrone's right, Annie Seboe, Seth Rhoads and Emily Seboe, and assistant principal Dan Eckenwiler.



Submitted photo