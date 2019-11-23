Imagine: You have an hour to spend with LeBron James. Any grief you have from Miami and Los Angeles has healed; you have forgiven and are ready to move forward. You have an hour at LeBron’s home court and you can play ball and talk about anything. You show up… with a tennis ball in hand and one specific question in mind: How can I improve my serve?



Is this the best person to ask this question? Are there better questions to ask this person?



Certainly, our questions matter as much as the source to which we direct our questions. And yet, our friends at the Ohio Legislature seem to have forgotten this within the proposed bill, Enact Ohio Student Religious Liberties Act of 2018.



First, this legislation has some positives to affirm. For instance, it would expand students’ religious expression "before, during, and after school hours…" This measure could resolve some of the recent violations to religious liberty that have penalized Muslim and Sikh students wearing religious clothing in athletic competition. This clarification of stated protection is good.



But then there is the more concerning language in Sec. 3320.03: "Assignment grades and scores shall be calculated using ordinary academic standards of substance and relevance, including any legitimate pedagogical concerns, and shall not penalize or reward a student based on the religious content of a student’s work." This, according to Amanda Rabinowitz and Lydia Taylor of WKSU would "allow students to give biblical answers to homework questions" and "prohibit(s) teachers from marking down homework assignments that give religious answers to scientific questions."



Under this proposal, students could come to clergy during office hours and return to class with their homework demonstrating that the cosmos was created in six days, the extinction of dinosaurs came by flood, and 5 + 2 = 5,000 and receive an "A" so long as their grammar is correct. Posing scientific questions of religious texts is like asking the GOAT of basketball how to knock down a serve like Serena. You can do it, but why?



Religious texts include story and myth, instruction and hope. They touch on the perennial questions of humanity while at times transcending the fundamental nature and laws governing our cosmos. They escape the typical categories of fiction and non-fiction, holding space within both to reveal the wisdom particular to the tradition. This wisdom is to engage the world and everything we know about it. In fact, we get to the potential of the religious texts when we bring in the fullness of what we know scientifically about the cosmos: i.e. What does it mean for a creator God to create over 13.7 billion years?



Our communities — particularly our young adults — deserve conversations that are worthy of their integrity that can include the wisdom and grace of their traditions. Science and religion belong in conversation together. But the questions and the source we direct the questions to matter.



Rev. Chris McCreight is ordained in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and currently serves as minister of the Hiram Christian Church and chaplain of Hiram College. He is on Twitter @revmccreight.