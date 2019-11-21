MOUNT HOPE — A weekend of education and an opportunity to interact with other members of the horsemen community is what the Equine Expo at Mount Hope Auction is all about.



The second annual Equine Expo will be held on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29 and 30, at the Mount Hope Auction. There is a $10 admission fee. Children ages 12 and under attend free.



The Equine Expo runs in conjunction with the popular Mid-Ohio Standardbred Yearling Sale on Nov. 30. Any business that relates to horses — from barn builders to breed associations — is invited to participate in the trade show.



Event planners Robert and Reuben Hershberger enjoyed the inaugural event, as far as attendance and vendors, and they are expecting another successful show this year.



"So far this year, we have had a lot more interest from people calling about which seminars are when," event coordinator Reuben Hershberger said. "People are curious about what kind of vendors we’re going to have this year. There has been a lot of activity the last couple weeks from people who want to attend and be in the circle of education that will be available during those two days of the expo.



"There are also some new products coming in for the equine industry that we have vendors coming in," he continued. "We’re definitely ahead of last year."



On Friday, visitors can attend seminars presented by exciting educational speakers who will discuss horse health, training and even business strategy, according to Hershberger.



He says it’s an opportunity to compare many products and make the best choice for your operation.



"The purpose of this event is to educate people about the equine industry and promote and encourage people who love horses, as well as promote new products," Hershberger said. "This is an opportunity to get people out in front of those who are looking to buy, looking for ways to improve, and looking for ideas. This is a great opportunity to interact with people in the equine industry."



A three-man panel of industry professionals including Randy Jacobs of Dover; Ola Yoder of Napanee, Indiana; and Ron Mack of Seville will be holding discussions on a variety of topics. Visitor questions are welcome.



The expo will also appeal to kids, with a ventriloquist closing out Friday’s activities.



A highlight this year will be the popular evangelist John Schmid, who will be speaking about integrity, the Amish way of life and why it’s valuable.



Robert Hershberger oversees the yearling sale, while Reuben operates the Equine Expo. Together, they provide a great weekend of education and exposure to the horse lovers of the world.



"There are more yearlings at this year’s sale than we had last year," he added. "It’ll be a big sale. It draws a lot of people."



Hershberger noted that the 2019 World Champion USTA Roadster will be on display with his trainer Friday night. The horse is from Shelbyville, Kentucky.



Businesses who participated in the Expo last year are looking forward to this year’s event.



"We were encouraged by the exposure we got at the Expo," said Vernon Mast of Pine Grove Acres near Berlin. "We do some advertising, but not a lot, and we feel we got extra exposure at this event. People who would have never visited our barn or known about us found us at the Expo, and we were happy to work with them this year. It allowed us to showcase our stallions and our equine reproductive services. We made a lot of new contacts. The show was a success for us."



AJ Miller of United Fencing Retail Store near Kidron also enjoyed a successful show last year, and looks forward to another good year.



"Our new retail store had only been open since April of 2018," Miller said. "We feel that being present at the Expo really put our store on the map.



"We had very good sales of both equine and dog products," he added. "Plus, our shavings business went up from one semi load per month to three semi loads a week last winter. The exposure at the Expo really helped us."



Randy Jacobs of Direct Action Company (DAC) agreed.



"I thought this was a fantastic event and the planners did a great job of organizing it," Jacobs said. "We do trade shows from coast to coast and we were overwhelmed with the great response here – very impressed. This is an event that will only grow bigger in the coming years. "



Vendor space is sold out for this year. For questions or more information, contact the Expo Committee at 330-600-7696.