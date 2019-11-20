Joanne L. Cook, 91, of Barnesville, passed away on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at her home. She was born on Aug. 15, 1928, in Newark, to the late Evan D. and Frances (Lane) Lloyd.



Joanne was a 1947 graduate of Barnesville High School and retired circulation manager for the Barnesville Enterprise. She was a member of the Barnesville First United Methodist Church, treasurer for the Watt Center and the Mission Group. She was also part of the Tuesday Lunch Group.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fred L. Cook on Sept. 22, 2003; and an infant sister, Patricia.



Joanne is survived by her daughters, Susan (Stephen) Stewart of Birmingham, Alabama and Elizabeth (Timothy) McKelvey of Barnesville; grandchildren, David (Chantal) Grimes, Emily Gardner, Sara (Chad) Artrip, and Lindsey (Kyle) McGlumphy; great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Yannick, Kevin, Chelsea, Gracie, Libby, Mara, Avery, Delaney, and Jack; and great-great-grandchildren, Isabella, Noah, and Samuel.



Visitation was on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, where services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Van Fisher officiating. Burial followed at Crestview Cemetery in Barnesville.



Memorial contributions made be made in Joanne's name to the Watt Center in Barnesville.