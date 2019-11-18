Secret Santa, a 35-year tradition in Guernsey County is about to open for the 2019 Christmas season.



The program got its start, according to Gerry Shaffer, program volunteer, over 30 years ago by some guys sitting around a campfire. One of their wives suggested they do something good, so they got some presents and recruited Peanut Carpenter, former Guernsey County Sheriff, to deliver them. From that it has grown into the community-involved program it is today.



The program provides Christmas presents to under privileged children on Christmas Eve.



In 2018, Secret Santa delivered gifts to approximately 2,100 throughout Guernsey and expects to help at least 600 families this year.



The program is possible due to a combine efforts of the county’s fire departments, law enforcement agencies and community volunteers.



"I have been involved in it for 35 years," Davis said. "We can’t do this stuff without the community’s help. Its all community driven, everything is from the community."



Secret Santa is looking to the community for volunteers to help with the program this year as they prepare to open the hotlines for families to registers.



The phones will be open daily from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. starting today, Nov. 18.



"If people want to help people answer the phones, we have all the information written down for people who come in and want to help us out," Davis said. "Of course we need people to wrap gifts and we get people to answer the phones for us and this is all volunteers. Even the building is donated to us. There is no over head cost and everything we get goes to the kids. Everything stays right here within the community."



Volunteers can also help Santa make deliveries on Christmas Eve.



According to Davis each child who receives from the Secret Santa program get four or five gifts with their name tags on it. The gifts are delivered all over Guernsey County with each fire department typically taking care of their own specific areas. Every fire department has at least one Santa Claus sometimes two to help deliver presents depending on how big of an area they have to take care of. The City of Cambridge usually has about seven or eight Santa Clauses.



Davis points emphasizes that this cannot be done without help from the community. The program has a month to register, shop for and wrap presents for an estimated 2.100 children and then deliver then on Christmas Eve.



For those interested in making donations, new unwrapped presents or cash can be dropped off at the Municipal Court, Guernsey County Juvenile Court, any fire department, police department, the sheriff’s office or state patrol post.



Cash donations can also be mailed to Secret Santa P.O. Box 304, Cambridge, OH 43725.



Families with children up through the age of 18 can register for assistance from the Secret Santa Program by calling the hotline at 740-439-0934.



The Secret Santa Program has a screening system in place that checks for those receiving gift assistance from another program. If a family is receiving other assistance, they are not eligible for Secret Santa.



Those wishing to volunteer can also call the hotline or stop by the Secret Santa Headquarters located the former Harper Hutchinson building at 323 Steubenville Ave. Groups or organizations wishing to help can call the hotline to schedule a time for their organization to help.



The Secret Santa Boot Drive will take Nov. 22, and Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the Cambridge Courthouse Square and the four way stop at 2nd Street and Main in Byesville.