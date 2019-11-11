LOUDONVILLE — Newest pastor in the Mohican area is Joe Augello (pronounced au-JELLO), who has served as pastor of the Loudonville Church of the Nazarene since July.



Augello is in a unique position as a pastor here, as he also serves as a part-time professor at the Mount Vernon Nazarene University, where he, at different times, teaches classes in theology, Bible and Christian ethics, either to students on the MVNU campus, or online classes.



He has been teaching at colleges, and preaching at smaller churches, for over 30 years, starting when he was in theology school at the Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City, Missouri. He has pastored churches in Gunn City and Harrisonville, Missouri and in Toledo, The Plains (near Athens), Lucas, Mount Vernon and now Loudonville, either as pastor or associate pastor. He also spent some time working full time at MVNU, teaching and recruiting students for the university's master’s degree program.



He earned a bachelor's degree in religion from MVNU in 1983; a master’s in divinity from the Nazarene Theological Seminary; and then a doctorate in theology from the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in Louisville, Ky.



After receiving his master’s, he preached in his hometown, Toledo, and in The Plains, before leaving preaching for additional graduate work.



Completing his doctorate (PhD), he went to work at MVNU. He added preaching after doing the recruiting for a time, holding posts in Lucas, Mount Vernon and now here.



"After being referred by our district superintendent, I was hired by the Loudonville Nazarene Church board and started in July. My wife, Janet, and I moved to the parsonage here in late August," he said. "We love it here. We have found the people we serve as kind, loving, accepting and encouraging."



Augello spends two days a week, Tuesdays and Thursdays, teaching, plus whatever preparation and grading time the class takes.



"I teach one class at a time," he said. "More than one class plus pastoring is too much of a work load. Next term, starting in January, my class will be an online class, so I will spend my preparation, grading and teaching time at home."



Augello said he felt the call to serve in the ministry around 1980, while a college student. "I had been saved (born again), joined the Nazarene Church in 1978, and while in college felt the nudge to become more deeply involved in the ministry, in a pastoral sense. People confirmed to me that the Lord uses me to serve others in his name."



He said his strengths as a pastor were relationships with people, preaching, teaching and music.



The last trait, music, reveals an important part of Augello’s background.



He grew up in Toledo, eighth of nine children, attended Catholic grade school, a vocational high school and the University of Toledo in engineering. His parents were in the center of the theater scene in Toledo.



"Both my parents were actors in many local theater productions, and my dad was a radio personality on WOHO, the major radio station in Toledo at the time," he said. "My dad would conduct interviews with many celebrities who came to nearby Detroit for performances, so he got to know many famous people. And one of my older sisters ended up with even greater fame as the mother of singer, Alicia Keys. Yes, she is my niece."



Sadly, Augello’s dad, known to his listeners as "Little Joe on the Radio," died when Joe, Jr. was only 3 years old. "I barely remember him," he said.



But his legacy lives on. For nearly four years, Augello sang in the gospel quartet, "One Less Stone" that performed across Ohio and surrounding states for 30 years. His very talented wife, Janet, plays the guitar and other instruments, and together, they lead worship and sing in music ensembles.



"I came from a very musical family, and the music lives on," he said.