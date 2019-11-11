Our Community Day of Sharing event will take place Tuesday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene. We are asking guests to come after 1 p.m. for minimal waiting. Everyone will be asked to show verification they live in the Loudonville/Perrysville School District.



Sponsored by Loudonville Church Women (LCW) this event is supported by individuals in our community including churches, organizations, businesses, etc. It takes a village to serve several hundred families in the L/P school district. We invite everyone to assist us in serving families who may include our family, friends and neighbors. Approximately 125 individuals help us with the Day of Sharing.



If your organization, church or business would like to assist us, please bring the following items: good condition winter coats for boy/girls/men/women, children’s boots, canned or boxed food items (current dates), paper goods, hygiene items, new toys, etc. to the Church of the Nazarene Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 25 and 26, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. or Monday through Wednesday, Dec 2-4 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. We also will be accepting donations on Sunday, Dec. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. but prefer to have items prior to this date. No donations will be accepted earlier than 2 p.m. that day.



If you have students in the L/P schools, they will be collecting items which will be distributed at the event. We are grateful to our wonderful schools for their participation.



LCW spends approximately $10,000 toward this event and we sincerely appreciate our current donors for the year (as of Nov. 3) which includes: Danners, FOE Ladies Auxiliary #2275, Hugo H and Mabel B Young Foundation, Loudonville Lions Club, Loudonville Dental Office, Loudonville Family Dollar, Loudonville Knights of Columbus (St. Peter Council, Loudonville Rotary Club,Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, MACF, Mansfield Plumbing, Perrysville Lions Club, McDonald’s, Perrysville Lions Club, Ohio State Eagles (Loudonville Eagles 2275), Post 257 Legion Auxiliary, PV Communications, Stakes IGA, Women’s Fund of Ashland County Community Foundation, individuals and churches from our community.



A special thank you to the Church of the Nazarene for housing this event as well as The Store and our Back to School Open House. We appreciate their support.