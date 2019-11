The Portage County Senior Center will host a grief support group led by Serenity Hospice at 12:15 p.m. Wednesday A chaplain from the organization will lead the group with a short presentation followed by the support group. There is no sign-up or required for the event. The Senior Center is located at 705 Oakwood St., Floor G, in Ravenna and is open to all seniors aged 60 and up. For more information on this or other programming, call 330-297-3456.