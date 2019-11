Lydia Snyder, master of arts in ethnomusicology from KSU, will lead a session of suizen breathing meditation accompanied by the shakuhachi flute at the Kent Free Library at 2 p.m. Nov. 16. Participants should bring a mat or towel to sit on; chairs will also be available.



This program is for adults. Registration is not required. For more information, call the Adult Services Department at 330-673-4414.