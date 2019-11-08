100 Years Ago (1919)



— Dan Marcu, a resident of East Alliance, was arrested for the illicit manufacture of intoxicating liquor. Marcu admitted that he had made some liquor by the cold process, but refused to answer when asked if he was conducting a still.



— Reports of moonshine being sold in Alliance led to the capture of a double still in operation near Deerfield. The name of the person operating the still was not reported.



— The Chicago Morning Telegraph had reported that Alliance couple Karl and Bertha Sterling, who had recently completed a tour of the Orpheum circuit, had been chosen to entertain at the Elks Carnival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. It was said that the Sterlings provided high class vaudeville, playing every large theater in America, "offering a fast pace in a small space on roller skates." It noted that Karl Sterling was an electrician and an inventor and had worked out some interesting and novel electrical effects during his years on stage. The piece had lauded the Sterlings as one of the most attractive novelties in vaudeville and that the couple had introduced whistling, singing and magic to their act.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— Pfc. Rolland Kimball, 25, a seven-year resident of Alliance who had worked at Alliance Machine, was reported as having been killed in action in France on Oct. 18.



— Sebring’s James M. Elliott, a Democrat, was re-elected as Mahoning County recorder.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— The Alliance football team defeated East Liverpool 14-6 in Mel Knowlton’s final game as coach. In 24 years at the helm of the Aviators, Knowlton had compiled a record of 150-85-8. Knowlton, who had led Alliance to a state championship in 1958, was carried out of Hartshorn Stadium on the shoulders of the Aviators after the victory, which was considered an upset.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— Investigators had determined the badly decomposed body found on Fewtown Road in Deerfield was the remains of a female age 14 to 18 with strawberry blonde hair.



— Fred and Doris Whitney were named Citizens of the Year by the Sebring Chamber of Commerce, while Talloaks Banquet Center was named Business of the Year.