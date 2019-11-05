100 Years Ago (1919)



— Republican C.S. Westover was re-elected as mayor of Alliance over Democrat Thomas Nichols. Other results were reported as not being complete.



— Nearly 700 votes were cast in Sebring with the surprise being that the Labor ticket, which entered the field by petition and at a late date, won with a safe majority. The ticket won nearly completely with the exception of the office of marshal, there being no Labor party candidate, with Republican Charles Baumgartner being re-elected, and Republican Robert Walker elected as a member of council, filling the seat of John Myler, who was deemed not eligible to hold the office due to being a non-resident. Labor party candidates elected to office were Guy Mushrush (mayor); Harry Crewson (clerk); Paul Gilbert (treasurer); Frank "Pete" Schroder, W.R. Jones, Ed Gibbons, Charles Gallott and Arthur "Pete" Waterman (council); T.M. Woods, L.M. Eells and Robert Larkins (board of public works); Charles Pinkerton and Homer Allbaugh (board of education); I.D. Bailey (assessor) and S.S. McCammon (township trustee).



— Rev. McCarty, of Alliance, was selected as a delegate for the Ohio M.E. Church to the third World’s Christian Citizenship Conference to be held in Pittsburgh. The purpose of the conference was to seek to solve the moral and social problems of mankind by applying them the principles of Christianity.



— A Stark Electric Railroad car headed for Sebring, with nearly all passengers being residents from Sebring, met with an accident when it ran over a live wire that had fallen. The presence of mind of the unnamed motorman who turned the power off in the car saved the passengers, who were shocked slightly.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— In Alliance city races, Richard Ogline was re-elected as council president as was Robert Clunk to the office of treasurer. Newcomers elected to council were Wilson Stump (third ward), Charles Eynon (fifth ward) and Dean Ashbrook (at large). Returned as council members were Ernest Linsmaier and Paul F. Stillwell (at large), Robert Koch (first ward), James Easterday (fourth ward) and Julius Tonges (sixth ward). Second-ward council member Curvis Rhyne was unopposed.



— Robert Rouse Jr., a 1962 graduate of Sebring McKinley, was to bring new blood to Sebring Council as he was elected to office at the age of 25. Re-elected to council were longtime veterans James Conny, John Fahnert and Joseph Ludwig. William Unger was re-elected as treasurer.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— Rodman Public Library was continuing upgrades to the facility and was preparing to do away with card catalogs, using computer terminals instead.



— Hunters out of the first day of the season found the fourth body to be discovered on Fewtown Road, a secluded area in Deerfield Township. The body, which was badly decomposed, was believed to be a nude woman. Alliance police were assisting Portage County officials as the two agencies were still investigating the murder of Kathryn Menendez, a 17-year-old city girl whose body was found dumped on the road Aug. 25.