Grace Episcopal Church, 250 W. Cedar Ave., Ravenna, will host its monthly dinner on Tuesday. The dinner will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. in the parish hall.



The menu is beef stroganoff, buttered noodles, green beans or carrots, salad, applesauce, a roll and butter, pumpkin pie or brownies and a beverage. Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children 10 and younger. Only cash will be accepted. Takeout is available.



The church hosts its dinner on the first Tuesday of every month between September and May, with a new menu every month. The public is invited. The parish hall is wheelchair-accessible and parking is available across the street.



A 50/50 raffle will take place and winners don’t need to be present.