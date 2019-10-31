100 Years Ago (1919)



— On occasion of the Halloween observance, Alliance Chief of Police Elliott again asked that there be no destruction of property and warned that he had several special officers on duty with a number of them being in plain clothes to aid in preserving order.



— Rollie Blume, owner of a local tire shop, was suing the New Lyric Theatre, asking for damages of $5,000. It was alleged that while Blume was a patron of the theater, some disturbance had occurred in the audience and Blume had been ejected from the place. Blume declared that he was not involved in the disorder.



— With a threat of a strike at midnight by the United Mine Workers of America, railroad officials in the Alliance area were being told not to deliver coal to anyone, including public utilities and even for domestic use. A survey by The Review of local industries showed that most had enough coal to last them only a few days. Most homes were also in danger as dealers had been unable to procure the needed amount to fill orders. The city water works was stated to have enough coal to last about two weeks and the Alliance Gas & Power company had a 30-day supply as did the Stark Electric Railroad.



In Sebring, 19 cars of coal, containing approximately nine tons of coal, had arrived and some were being unloaded on the side tracks of the potteries when Pennsylvania Railroad agent M.A. Sutherin received a message by wire to have the cars sidetracked. It was noted that most potteries had a supply of coal that would last about 10 days and the 19 cars that had been taken over by the railroad was to get them through the winter. The coal was taken to a siding east of Sebring and would be used by the railroad, if needed. It was noted the train service had an eminent right to do so.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— Pfc. Robert Lentz, serving as a first machine gunner with the famous First Division, had been wounded in Germany. A former welder at Babcock & Wilcox, he saw action in Sicily and Italy before taking part in the D-Day invasion. He had been awarded the Purple Heart and Combat Infantry Badge.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— The annual Halloween parade, sponsored by the Jaycees, was held in downtown Alliance.



— Friends and neighbors of Kenneth Rickard, a resident of the 1100 block of Glenwood Drive, used 26 rolls of toilet tissue to decorate the Rickard home from stem to stern in honor of his birthday while the family was attending the Halloween parade. The house was to be made presentable again by neighborhood children the next day.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— Wendy and Albert Gfeller and their sons, Jason and Jarrett, were continuing the tradition of their Great Pumpkin Exhibit in front of their home in the 9000 block of South Pricetown Road. The display contained a pumpkin weighing 539 pounds and another weighing 419 pounds. There were 78 others, all carved with a different face, and 14 that spelled out "Happy Halloween."



— Robert Wilson, a member of Boy Scout Troop 177, earned the rank of Eagle.