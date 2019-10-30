Each month, I will be sharing tips for both new and seasoned golfers.



Never think when hitting the ball. Keep a calm mind with no thoughts or distractions.



When hitting thirty to sixty yards from a target, practice a good, smoother swing; a major liability would be decelerating the club as it’s coming to the ball.



Pick an object to aim at, which could be anything within a foot of your ball. It should be in between the target and your ball. Aim at the object; this increases your potential for accuracy.



When putting, lean the club forward a bit for better and cleaner contact.



When chipping, stay still and keep your weight on your right foot to reduce chances of a chunk.