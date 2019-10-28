LOUDONVILLE — The Oct. 21 program on Ohio ghosts was the first in a series of five public speakers that the Mohican Historical Society will host in the coming months, Kenny Libben, society curator, announced.



Next program will be Monday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., when Kelly D. Mezuerek, a professor at Walsh University in North Canton, will speak on "Black Men in Blue: Colored Troops in the Civil War."



She will explore the history of Ohio’s black communities’ responses to the Civil War through a focus on the role of the U.S. Colored Troops, including the 5th and 27th U.S. Colored Infantry.



Feb. 17 at 7 p.m. Tom O’Grady, director of the Southeast Ohio History Center, will speak on "The Barnbuilders, an Architectural Legacy. Ohio distinct barns leave architectural clues of geographic influences and cultural affinities. O’Grady’s presentation will explore the legacy of these barns, those who built them and their heritage.



On March 16 at 7 p.m. William Trollinger, professor of history at the University of Dayton, will speak on "Terrorizing Immigrants and Catholics: The KKK in Ohio." He will focus on the second rise of the Klan, and how its expanded list of scapegoats included immigrants, Jews and Catholics helped the organization gain momentum in the Midwest, including 400,000 members in Ohio.



Finally, on April 20 at 7 p.m. Katherine Durack, representing Ohio’s Suffrage Centennial, will speak on Ohio’s Role in Woman Suffrage. She contends that Ohio played a crucial, though largely forgotten, role in the fight for woman suffrage from abolition to ratification. The program celebrates the 100th year since ratification of the 19th amendment.



Libben said all programs will be conducted in the Cleo Redd Fisher Museum, but if the turnout appears to exceed the space in the museum, programs will be moved to the much larger Ohio Theatre.