AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. ("AMG", EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: "AMG") recently announced its subsidiary, AMG Vanadium, has been awarded the 2018 Environmental Stewardship Award from Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) for extraordinary environmental stewardship and business performance.



The Environmental Stewardship Award recognizes significant efforts in minimizing the environmental impact or delivering ways to reduce the footprint of Marathon Petroleum’s operations.



MPC’s fourth annual Supplier Recognition Awards ceremony was held recently in San Antonio, Texas. At the event, Marathon Petroleum recognized its top suppliers from among more than 15,000 suppliers with which it does business.



AMG Vanadium, a recycling partner of resid spent catalyst from MPC’s Galveston Bay refinery, was among a small group of suppliers to receive special recognition for extraordinary performance in the area of environmental stewardship.



Hoy E. Frakes Jr., president of AMG Vanadium said, "AMG greatly values its partnership with Marathon Petroleum, and we’re honored to be recognized by a company whose environmental values and commitment to stewardship are so closely aligned with those of AMG."



Marathon Petroleum operates the nation’s largest refining system and is one of the largest midstream operators in North America with a nationwide retail and marketing business.