East Canton Branch



330-488-1501



eastcanton@starklibrary.org



Book Sale, Friday and Saturday, Oct. 25-26. Book sales held by The Friends of the Library include gently used books, CDs, DVDs and other materials donated by the community or no longer needed at the library.



Think Big, Friday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m. until noon. Stark Library is joining Stark Community Foundation and Strengthening Stark to host the largest community conversation Stark County has seen engaging people to ThinkBig. Register at ThinkBigStark.com.



Story Time and More (pajama), Monday, Oct. 28, 6:30-7:15 p.m. Wear your pajamas and get ready for a cuddly story that's perfect for bedtime.



Story Time and More (family), Wednesday, Oct. 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Story times open up the world of books, music, culture, and play to young children and their families. Registration is required for all.



Teens Create, Thursday, Oct. 31, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Hang out with your friends and make new ones at the Library. Enjoy activities including music, art, STEM, snap circuits, and more. Each day will bring something new to do and explore.



Sandy Valley Branch



330-866-3366



sandyvalley@starklibrary.org



Think Big, Friday, Oct. 25, 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Stark Library is joining Stark Community Foundation and Strengthening Stark to host the largest community conversation Stark County has seen engaging people to ThinkBig. Register at ThinkBigStark.com.



Cool Candy Science, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-3:30 p.m. Young scientists are sure to discover some surprisingly sweet reactions as they celebrate National Chemistry Week with simple hands-on experiments with Skittles, M & Ms, and other scrumptious candies.



Story Time and More (baby), Monday, Oct. 28, 10:30-11 a.m. Introduce your child to the world of books while learning easy ways to build early literacy skills.



Excel I Basics, Monday, Oct. 28, 2-3:30 p.m. Spreadsheets allow you to create lists of information to track, generate charts and assist with numeric formulas. While you build and refine your Excel skills, create a small business inventory sheet.



Knitting Club, Monday, Oct. 28, 6-8 p.m. Join fellow knitters and crocheters to work on current projects at all skill levels while sharing tips and tricks.



It’s Your Move Card and Game Club, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1-4 p.m. Play a variety of cards and games provided by the library.