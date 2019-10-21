OCTOBER 21, 1959



Fairy Lee Morgan is crowned Caldwell High School homecoming queen. Her attendants are: Janice Loop, Phyllis Rarick, Margaret Estadt and Linda Cunningham.



OCTOBER 21, 1969



A plaque is erected at Cambridge High honoring CHS graduates who lost their lives in Vietnam.



OCTOBER 21, 1979



Pizza Hut is robbed by an armed gunman, who forces the restaurant's employees into a walk-in cooler before he flees the scene.



OCTOBER 21, 1989



After 30 years of service with the Quaker City post office, Roger Long, Quaker City R.D. 1, retired on Sept. 15.



OCTOBER 21, 1999



Luetta Goggin was honored with the Rosanne Bennett Super Woman Award at the annual Super Women Wear Sneakers program. At the award presentation are Dr. Jose Sayat, Karen Vadino, Kay Marchant, Bridgett Goggin, and Terri Grover, winner of the grand door prizes. The dinner was at the Guernsey County Senior Citizens Center.