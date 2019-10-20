The Haven of Portage County will hold its first "Where are you Sleeping Tonight" sleep in your car fundraiser on Nov. 15.



The Haven of Portage County is encouraging participants to register for the inaugural sleepover after collecting pledges. Each participant will drive their car to the parking lot of Portage Community Chapel, 6490 Route 14, Ravenna, to sleep overnight in their vehicle.



The Haven of Portage County is organizing the event to raise both awareness and funds for the homeless in Portage County. The organization says families without a permanent residence may spend weeks or even months living out of their cars while couch-surfing — moving between residences.



All proceeds from the event will support the organization’s work in Portage County.



Cathy Rufener, a member of the Haven of Portage County Advisory Board approached Anne Marie Noble, executive director with the idea.



"On Nov. 15, we will bring visibility to what is often a hidden problem that no one wants to talk about, but also will highlight there is something we can all do together to solve the problem" Noble said.



The goal is 50 cars, $50,000.00.



"We need the community to get behind this project" Rufener said. "While it is challenging to spend the night in your car, it is nothing compared to living in one permanently."



For more information and to participate, contact Rufener at crufener4@gmail.com.