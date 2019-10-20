OCTOBER 20, 1959



Cambridge High School blasts Bridgeport, 28-0. Gene Joseph leads the Bobcats with 105 yards in 22 carries.



OCTOBER 20, 1969



Marine Sgt. Randall Preece of Cambridge is awarded the Combat Action Ribbon while serving with headquarters 1st Marine Regiment in Vietnam.



OCTOBER 20, 1979



Meadowbrook High School defeats Caldwell, 26-6, to win its second straight PVC game.



OCTOBER 20, 1989



Edward Krajsky, general manager or Salt Fork Lodge, was named "Executive of the Year" by Cambridge Chapter, Professional Secretaries International at the executive luncheon Tuesday at the Cambridge Country Club.



OCTOBER 20, 1999



Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Division of Wildlife officer Pat Keyes, superintendent of the Senecaville Fish Hatchery, released 500 yearling channel catfish into the Cambridge Reservoir.