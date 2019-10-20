CAMBRIDGE — On Oct. 14, Ascent Resources — Utica, LLC ("Ascent") visited Southeastern Med to deliver a check in the amount of $8,084 to benefit the hospital’s "Power Me Pink" program. Over the summer Ascent reached out to the hospital in hopes to be part of their accredited breast cancer center and assist specifically with their "Power Me Pink" program. The program provides women who are uninsured and under insured with breast cancer health education, mammograms, ultra sounds and additional testing if necessary.



After a shocking and scary discovery that one of Ascent’s own had been diagnosed with breast cancer earlier this year, the team rallied to support not only their fellow colleague but the program as a whole. "Ascent always strives to better serve a need throughout the communities we work, live and operate in, and this is another example of being able to do just that. This program stuck out to us after learning a colleague of ours was dealing with her own battle with breast cancer," said Amanda Finn, Ascent Resources’ director of government relations.



The funds were raised through a matching program from the company’s annual summer picnic, as well as their annual vendor appreciation golf tournament. The funds that are received for the "Power Me Pink" program ensure that no woman is turned away for mammogram services, and all patients are screened through the hospitals financial department.



"Being able to help women get their mammograms is very important. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. I am so grateful for the monetary gift from Ascent, the money donated will help uninsured and underinsured women get mammograms, ultrasounds. Early detection saves lives," said Sharon Gay, RNC Breast Cancer Health Navigator, Southeastern Med.



Ascent would like to thank its vendors, contractors and employees as well as Southeastern Med for helping make this check donation possible for such an important and deserving cause.