Donald Trump’s name is in my paper every day. He is also on TV every day whining, especially about being impeached. He also wants to be a dictator and run everything.



Remember he said, "If you don’t provide money for the wall between U.S. and Mexico, I will shut down the government." And he did.



He has never revealed his taxes. Doesn’t that sound like a dictator to you?



I wouldn’t vote for him, even for dog catcher! I hope when election rolls around you don’t vote for him.



Every time he opens his mouth, he sticks his foot in!



Reba Embree



Cambridge