MOUNT HOPE — What is it that makes a person drive more than 130 miles in another state to a furniture store in Amish Country more than two hours from home?



Good quality furniture, a wide selection and great prices.



At least, that is what brought Jim Carroll from his home in Wind Ridge, Pennsylvania, to the Cabin Store on state Route 241 in Mount Hope.



Carroll explained he just bought a new house and he’s looking to start over.



"My next door neighbor had shopped here and told me about the wide selection of unique items," Carroll said. "I’m starting over with a new house and I thought this would be a good place to start."



Junior Yoder and his friendly staff are on hand to help customers who are looking for interesting and unique furniture items and much more.



The Cabin Store began on the top floor of Yoder’s family barn six years ago, but grew and grew into its current location, which opened last November.



The Cabin Store features rustic furnishings, including log furniture made of Rocky Mountain aspens, fireplace mantels, lodge rugs and reclaimed barn wood furniture, as well as maple syrup and many accessories.



The entrance to the store features wooden sidewalks, similar to what Yoder experienced on a visit to Jackson Hole, Wyoming.



New pieces include exclusive solid copper southwest lampshades and some chandeliers.



The Cabin Store is environmentally friendly, re-using lumber from old barns to create quality wood products, such as bedroom sets, kitchen tables and fireplace mantels.



"We take reclaimed lumber from barn beams and clean them up," Yoder said. He carves leaves into the logs or inspirational messages such as "Faith, family, friends" or "To God be the Glory."



"We have exotic woods from all over the world," Yoder added. "My goal was to have a unique and intriguing store."



And that, he does, assures Carroll and other shoppers visiting the Mount Hope store.



The Cabin Store has a wide variety of stain-resistant throw rugs. Stop in and the staff will be happy to demonstrate how spilling Gatorade on the rug is an easy clean.



The Cabin Store is located just south of downtown Mount Hope at 7928 SR 241, and is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Customers are invited to find ‘Timber the Moose’ who hangs out in the yard surrounding the store. Timber’s siblings are available for sale.