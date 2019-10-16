Marlin J. Harper, 70, of Barnesville, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Wheeling Hospital. Marlin was born in Barnesville, on July 9, 1949, to the late Jay S. Harper and Maxine E. (Thornberry) Harper-Ellison.



Marlin was a 1967 graduate of Barnesville High School, graduate of Ohio University and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. Marlin practiced law in St. Clairsville after graduating law school where he became partner. He then went on to open his own practice in Barnesville. He was a member and past president of the Barnesville Rotary, past Exalted Ruler of BPOE 1699, member of the Ohio Bar Association, Belmont County Bar Association, Village Solicitor for Barnesville, past Village Solicitor for Bethesda, and member of the Belmont Hills Country Club. He enjoyed traveling with his friends and family and playing golf. Marlin was extremely active with the Belmont County Board of Developmental Disabilities.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Galen Ellison; and longtime companion, Norma Kolar.



Marlin is survived by his cousins, Bob (Robin) Harper, Jon Jay (Tina) Harper, Becky (Bob) Selmon, Terri (Randy) Williams and Mike Thornberry; two grandsons, Stephen Markos and Evan Markos; Norma's children, Christi (Craig) Markos and Jim (Jill) Kolar; and many friends and cousins.



Visitation was held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Campbell-Plumly-Milburn Funeral Home, 319 N. Chestnut St., Barnesville, with an Elks service. The service was held on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, with Ev. Kim McFarland officiating. Burial followed in Crestview Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made in Marlin's name to the Belmont County Board of Developmental Disabilities., 68421 Hammond Road, St. Clairsville, OH.