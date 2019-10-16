The Barnesville Library recently added new items to its shelves:



Memorials — Game-Day Eats by Eddie Jackson, in memory of Charles William Stevens given by Barnesville Chapter #206 OES; Guinness World Records 2020, in memory of Marlin J. Harper given by Michael and Doris Welsh.



Fiction — Deadly Intentions by Lisa Harris, inspirational; The Bodies In The Library by Marty Wingate, mystery; Dark Illusion by Christine Feehan, fantasy; Cheyenne Pass by Lauran Paine, large print western; Child’s Play by Danielle Steel; The 19th Christmas by James Patterson; The Whisper Man by Alex North; No Judgments by Meg Cabot; The Girl Behind The Red Rope by Ted Dekker; Beneath The Attic by V.C. Andrews; Bloody Genius by John Sandford.



Non-Fiction — The Seven Longest Yards by Chris Norton, biography; The Instant Pot Bible by Bruce Weinstein; The Ultimate Guide To Raising A Puppy by Victoria Stilwell; On A Roll: 14 Quilts That Start With 2 ½" Strips by Lissa Alexander; A Beginner’s Guide To The End by BJ Miller.



Children’s — Till We Meet Again: A Child’s Book About Death And Grieving by Julie Muller; The Memory Box: A Book About Grief by Joanna Rowland; The Invisible String by Patrice Karst; Something Very Sad Happened: A Toddler’s Guide To Understanding Death by Bonnie Zucker.



Book on CDs — The 19th Christmas by James Patterson.



DVDs — X-Men: Dark Phoenix; Bottom Of The 9th; Above The Shadows; Child’s Play.