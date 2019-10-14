It's no secret that the cost of higher education has skyrocketed. Many families struggle with the question of how to pay for college.



One path is to have eligible students take college courses while they are still in middle or high school. This provides a chance to earn college credit at no or low cost to the student's family.



According to information from the Ohio Department of Education, College Credit Plus allows students in seventh through 12th grade to take up to 30 college credits per year, and a maximum of 120 college credits. Students earn college and high school credit at the same time through taking college courses at public universities, participating private colleges or community colleges.



"Courses and textbooks for CCP are paid for by the school district, which is mandated by law," said Julie Dudones, coordinator of seventh through 12th grade curriculum and instruction for the Cuyahoga Falls City Schools. "The cost varies based on the number of students taking courses and where the courses are taken. If a student takes a course at CFHS, then the district pays what is called the 'Floor Rate' of $41.64 per credit hour."



The district does not pay for parking or transportation, Dudones added. That is the responsibility of the student's family.



College Credit Plus is free for all public school students and charter school students who wish to attend a public Ohio university or college, according to information from the ODE.



Tuition is free for homeschooled or nonpublic school students who take classes at a public college, according to information from the ODE; the family may be responsible for the cost of textbooks.



There may be a fee for those attending a private college or university, according to the ODE.



Todd Stuart, director of curriculum, instruction and professional development with the Nordonia Hills Schools, said the district pays for the costs.



"We have agreements with local universities to pay per hour fees," Stuart said. "They can all look a little different. In addition, we are required to pay for textbooks. The cost varies from semester to semester. Students can earn college credit while still being in high school, saving their families money."



Interested students complete a form and turn it in to their school counselor, Stuart said. The counselor then acts as intermediary between the university and the family.



"The student has to be accepted to the university in order to participate in the program off campus," Stuart said.



The school counselors also have a College Credit Plus night each winter, Stuart added.



Dudones said there were several advantages for students participating in College Credit Plus.



"Students are able to advance into higher levels using AP courses, where if they earn a high enough score the college will allow them to 'skip' a course," Dudones said. "With College Credit Plus, the courses that students are taking are part of the core classes needed in college. Students are getting the rigor of college classes, still with the support of high school counselors, principals, and staff, and the classes they take transfer to other colleges.



"There are monetary advantages as well. Last year's graduating class, cohort 2019, had earned 849.5 post-secondary credits by taking College Credit Plus classes throughout their high school career. If an average credit at an institution of higher learning costs a student $400, then those students saved a total of $339,800," she added. "This is money that those students would not have to take out in student loans or spend from their own savings and earnings."



Dudones said that students with the Cuyahoga Falls schools are encouraged to submit their intent to apply before they leave for spring break.



"We provide students with a packet to walk them through the steps to apply for each of the three higher education institutions with which we work most closely, Stark State College, Kent State University, and The University of Akron," she said. "Students are able to apply to other colleges as well."



According to information from the ODE, families saved $142 million by participating in College Credit Plus in 2017, and $120 million in 2016. The ODE reported that 90 percent of those participating received a passing grade and earned college credit. More than 64,000 students participated in 2016-17.



According to a presentation by the Tallmadge City Schools, posted online, the courses a student takes must be secular, apply toward a degree or workforce certification and have college credit.



College Credit Plus started in 2014, when state legislators voted to change policies for postsecondary enrollment options and dual enrollment options and placed them under CCP, according to information on the Tallmadge City School district's website.



According to information from the Tallmadge City Schools, students are not required to pay tuition, books, materials or course fees unless the student does not complete the course.



Students can take some classes at their own school, if offered, or go to the school campus. Students also have an option of taking available classes online.



"Historically, Tallmadge High School has offered CCP courses in-house for our students," according to information from the Tallmadge City Schools. "Students participating in these must apply to the university in which the course is affiliated, and meet admission requirements."



Classes offered in-house at the Tallmadge district will be announced in January 2020 during scheduled meetings, according to information from the Tallmadge City Schools.



There are some things a student considering CCP should keep in mind, according to information from the Tallmadge City Schools.



"You will find increased responsibility for learning," stated the Tallmadge City Schools district on its website. "It can limit time for participation in high school activities. Grades in your college courses will affect your high school GPA. You will need increased time for travel and for study. Due to different school year schedules you may be required to attend your college classes during spring break or other days when THS is not in session.



"You must make sure all university courses are complete to ensure you will be eligible to participate in the graduation ceremony. You may experience some social discomfort in being with older students. If you fail or withdraw from a college course after the university deadline, you will become responsible for the costs of the course. If you drop a course at the university, you will be expected to pick up a class at the high school to equate a full schedule."



