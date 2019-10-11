Scott Robertson believes dedication to serving his community is in his blood.



The president of Robertson Heating Supply Company belongs to the third generation of his family managing the HVAC and plumbing wholesale distributor. His grandfather started the business 85 years ago in Alliance, always prioritizing community service as a way to utilize his time and money well.



Robertson said his grandfather taught him the value of service, too, from a very young age. Robertson’s dedication to serving and improving Alliance through his businesses earned him the Alliance Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Spirit of Enterprise Award, which is given each year to a businessperson who has made a difference in Alliance.



"I felt very, very, very honored, proud and to a great extent when it was initially announced ... full of emotion," Robertson said. "It certainly is a high honor when people in your close community feel that you’re a good person and somebody that is making a positive contribution to this community."



When he isn’t managing Robertson Heating Supply, which has grown to 30 branches serving multiple Midwestern states, Robertson volunteers his time and resources to a number of community organizations. He’s been involved in the Alliance Area Development organization, the Greater Alliance Foundation and is a past president of the Alliance Rotary Club.



The Robertson family also has an obvious special connection to the Robertson Community Center. The recreation center was made possible by the family’s contributions and now provides enjoyment for families year-round.



Within the company itself, Robertson and the other executives pride themselves on creating a strong family-oriented culture that goes beyond simply being family owned and operated. That means having plenty of fun together outside of work, too.



"We have a motto: we work hard and we play hard," Robertson said.



About one-third of the 275 employees of Robertson Heating Supply are members of the company’s "20 Year Club," having worked there for two decades or more. Each year, all club members are honored at an annual dinner at Alliance Country Club to celebrate their years of hard work.



The company also comes together each year to support those employees who may be struggling. A special fund is established, which is then distributed by a committee to those who may need some additional help to overcome small personal catastrophes like unexpected medical bills, home expenses or other challenges.



"We’re a close company that’s pretty connected to the employees," Robertson said. "Even though we’re a decent size, I think we’re still able to maintain that close family culture."



In addition to personally feeling honored, Robertson also appreciated receiving the Spirit of Enterprise Award because of its reassurance to his employees that their contributions to the community are noticed and appreciated.



"I think (the award) just reaffirms with our employees, especially here in Alliance, that we’re a leading company, well respected with great values and certainly very strong with the community," Robertson said.