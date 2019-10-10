Kent Lions Club’s annual Carnation Days are Nov. 1 and 2. Orders will be taken until Oct. 30. This is the club’s largest fundraiser and supports the various sight projects the club supports. Each year Kent Lions sells more than 2,000 dozen carnations.



Carnations are $12 dozen and can be purchased from any Kent Lions member. Delivery to area businesses will be Nov. 1 and residences on Nov. 2. Delivery is available to most areas of Portage County and limited areas of Summit County.



During the last week of October, members set up a work space in the garage at the back of Richards Flower Shop in Kent. Assisted by the members of the Delta Gamma Sorority at Kent State University, the Lions and the sorority members spend days folding thousands of boxes to be filled with carnations. Smithers Oasis donates the floral preservative packets for the flowers. Another group of Lions completes the routing for the delivery. The Delta Gamma Sorority also assists in the delivery of the carnations.



To order carnations contact committee chairs: Tony Deluke at 330 730-3117, Jerry Fiala 330 678-8638, Jim Stroble 330 221-0753 or any other Kent Lions member.