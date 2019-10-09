TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



The Newcomerstown Public Library kicked off a $277,000 fundraising drive to pay off the loan used to build the new library building in 2000. Lena Barthalow and Sandy Henry, members of the Newcomerstown Quilting Bees, are pictured working on a quilt that will be used to help raise money for the library.



Both the Newcomerstown Emergency Rescue Squad and Tri-County Ambulance planned events. NERS was to have an open house, giving tours of the Fire Station. Tri-County Ambulance to have a chicken barbecue and car show.



Showing at the Shelby Theatres in Coshocton were "Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs" and "All About Steve."



The Rev. Kenneth G. Hacker was officially named as the full-time pastor at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Newcomerstown.



Trace and Tristen Bryan, twin sons of Dave and Lindsey (Wilkin) Bryan, celebrate their fourth birthday on Oct. 6.



Air Force Airman James Dessecker, son of Wendy Dupler of Newcomerstown graduated from basic military training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio.



Deaths: Paul C. Haver, 91, Newcomerstown; Michael J. Somogye, 63, Newcomerstown.



Gregg Shivers, Newcomerstown, was presented a watch from local Union IUE-CWA 84692 in recognition of his 38 years and eight months of service.



A "Bark in the Park" event at Cy Young Park raised funds for Relay for Life. Pictured with their pets were Annette Parks and her son, Carter; Natalie Jones of Newcomerstown; and chairperson Helene Moneman, Newcomerstown team captain Amy Miller, and Holmes County Relay chairperson, Mark Mann.



William Casteel, correspondent, submitted a colorful picture of the Downer Mansion just west of Newcomerstown.



Stacie Stein, formerly of Newcomerstown, and Ashley Hickman of Newcomerstown are pictured with country singer Luke Bryan at the Tuscarawas County Fair.



Jim Carr was named "Favorite Son" for the Frontier Apple Festival.



The Newcomerstown Trojans rallied to win a double overtime thriller over Strasburg, 21-14, after trailing 14-0 in the fourth quarter. Josh Miller scored the go-ahead touchdown.



Krystin Raach had 10 assists, three points and eight digs to lead Newcomerstown’s volleyball team in a loss to Tuscarawas Central Catholic. The Ridgewood Generals remained undefeated with a 21-7 victory over Garaway. Indian Valley had trouble against Manchester, losing 53-7.



Ridgewood’s soccer team set a record for wins in a season with a 5-1 victory over Morgan as Kalynn Bluck scored two goals.



On sale at Baker’s IGA: 10 for $10 deals on 7-Up and Pepsi two-liter products, Gatorade (32-ounce bottles), Grade A large white eggs.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



Newcomerstown’s Frontier Apple Festival is Oct. 6-10. Simonds Industries recognized as "Industry of the Year."



Coach Richard Wright’s Newcomerstown High School golf team won the Inter-Valley Conference crown with wins over Garaway and Malvern. Caine Bricker was medalist against Garaway with a 38 and Jeremy Welsh was medalist against Malvern with a 37.



In football, the Newcomerstown Trojans defeated Strasburg, 21-13; Indian Valley Braves lost to Union Local, 27-7; and the Ridgewood Generals won a close game over Garaway, 25-22.



Deaths: Thelma Fay McEwen, 75; Mary B. Hamilton, 78; Harry G. Zimmerman, 99; Doyle A. Risher, 88.



THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



Jennifer Bates was crowned Newcomerstown High School Homecoming Queen. The Trojans lost the game to Garaway, 14-6.



Kevin Lahmers, a student at Newcomerstown High School, was named a National Merit Scholarship semi-finalist.



The Indian Valley Braves remained undefeated (7-0) with a 20-6 victory over Wellsville. Ridgewood lost to Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 25-18.



Deaths: Grace L. Rowland, 81; Gloria Jean Huprich, 64; Pauline Hootman, 61; Robert Hagan, 77.



FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



Shirley Osler was named the United Way chairman for the Newcomerstown area.



Wanda Thompson was installed as Worthy Advisor for the local Rainbow Girls.



Alsco Anaconda honored employees of its Gnadenhutten and Sugarcreek plants with a luncheon at the Delphian Inn at New Philadelphia. Among those recognized were Newcomerstown residents Albert Blind, 30 years, and Robert Eggleston, 25 years; and Jack Thornton, Port Washington, 25 years.



Newcomerstown Trojans lost to Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 6-0. Brad Nolan and Scott Miller were named defensive and offensive players of the game.



Weddings: Sheila Louise Hammond and Robert J. Willer, Aug. 11; Carolyn Sue McElroy and Stephen R. Bordenkircher, Sept. 8.



Anniversaries: Mr. and Mrs. Paul Johns, Newcomerstown, 45 years, Sept. 7; Mr. and Mrs. Cletis R. Hamilton, West Layette, 50 years, Oct. 9.



Deaths: Mary Jane Berry, 69; Theodore "Jim" Welsch, 78.



FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



The Newcomerstown Chamber of Commerce Halloween Parade planned for Oct. 1.



Newcomerstown’s Trojans defeated Malvern, 14-0. Indian Valley South was beaten by Strasburg, 43-6.



Deaths: Harold A. Fowler, 77; John Hoffman Jr., 47; J. Pearl Roberts, 74.



SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



The Davis property, corner of Main and Bridge streets, and 100 feet off the rear of the adjoining Wilgus lot, is purchased by Reeves Banking & Trust Co. for the site of a new bank building.



Newcomerstown Jaycees win second place award in the state for their community service activities.



Floyd D. Myers, 16, was killed when he was struck by a car near the Starlight Drive-In Theatre.



Two Newcomerstown Trojan football games draw 1,262 admissions.



The Briar Patch Beagle Club holds a licensed Field Trial with 239 dogs entered.



Deaths: Albert Roe, 87; Mrs. Belle Couts, 80; Willard Chaney, 55; F.H. Hackenbracht, 81; Mrs. Clara M. Reidenbach, 80.



SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



500 people attend the 100-year celebration of the Lone Star Lodge, Masonic Orders.



Agreement signed at Hler Brothers averts strike.



3,000 drivers get new licenses - highest number in local history.



Wilda Fern Williams and Ernest Emmett Belt are married.



EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



Thelma Swigert chosen queen to reign for the three days of the Newcomerstown Homecoming and 125th anniversary celebration.



P.B. Cowgill, retired Pennsylvania Railroad agent, dies following a year-long illness.



500 youngsters get treats from the Heller Brothers Foreman’s Club.



NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



Jonathan Gibson, a Civil War veteran, dies.



The eighth grade class at Newcomerstown ranks first in the state in grammar tests with an average of 90.



ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



The Rev. M.L. Oliver appointed pastor of the EUB Church and the Rev. C.M. Hartshorn was appointed pastor of the ME Church at a meeting of their conference.