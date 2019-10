The Portage County Senior Center will hold its monthly Lunch & Learn event at 11:15 a.m. Oct. 17.



The topic this month is "2020 Medicare updates" presented in coordination with Total Lifetime Care Insurance. Area seniors are welcome to join friends for lunch and hear about updates and changes that may be coming for 2020. The event is free but because of limited space, sign-up is required. The senior center can be reached at 330-297-3456 and its is located at 705 Oakwood St. (Floor G) in Ravenna.