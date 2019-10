St. Joseph Parish in Mantua will offer the bereavement program, Seasons of Hope, in November and December. Seasons uses a scripture-based reflection booklet over six weekly sessions. For more information, call Sister Joyce at 330-274-2253. Registration is required by Oct. 21. The first session is at 1 p.m. Nov. 6, at 1:00 p.m. in the all-purpose room.