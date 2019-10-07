LOUDONVILLE — Michael Robinson remembers, vividly, walking the streets of Loudonville with his three daughters, then ages 6, 4 and 2, four years ago, seeking signers for his petition to run for Loudonville Village Council.



This summer he repeated this process, only this time with four children, ages 10, 8, 6 and 3, as he made the decision to run for his seat again.



There’s more of a challenge this time, as four people are running for two seats, the ones now held by he and Bill Welsh, with Brandon Biddinger and Matt Young also running for those posts.



"For years, I had an interest in serving my community in some way, and I have found I really enjoy being involved as a council member," Robinson said. "Between my four years of experience as a council member, and my experience through my job, I have learned to work with people to solve problems."



Robinson is in the middle of a serious process of working with people to solve problems in his position as chair of the council Parks and Buildings Committee.



"Folks involved in the controversy between the swimming pool management and the swim team had a chance to air their differences in an earlier meeting," Robinson said. "Now I hope we can sit down and set up a framework of rules that will enable the two groups to function collectively to the benefit of both groups. We are working on this problem."



When originally elected, Robinson was employed as a weld inspector for Pride in the Hills in Killbuck. He said he tired of that job, of both welding and working in a factory environment.



"I knew the office manager at Premier Metals new facility in Loudonville, and asked if there were any positions there for me, and I was directed to a sales position," he said. "They hired me, and I really enjoy the work, working with builders, contractors and property owners in the planning and building of post frame and stud frame structures. That is where I have learned how to work with people to solve problems."



He started working at Premier Metals in the spring of 2017.



Robinson also recently moved to a home on South Market Street. He is divorced, and has joint custody of four children, Cheyenne, 10, Hadley, 8, Remi, 6, and Adam, 3.



"I spend most of my non-working time doing things with the children," he said. "I do have some special interests, but have put them on the back burner while taking care of the kids."



Those special interests include woodworking, music and airplanes. "I have my pilot’s license, but am not actively flying now. I would like to, again, in the future," he said.



Robinson has an interesting background, as he was the child of missionary parents, living part of his childhood in Australia, where he was home schooled. "We moved around a lot," he said.



Back to the village, Robinson said "I think things are running very well. Steve Stricklen is an excellent mayor, and I feel the council works very well together, though we don’t always agree. We have incredible help from our village administrator, Curt Young, and our fiscal officer, Elaine Van Horn. We have more improvement projects coming up."