Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 is searching for seasonal employees for the upcoming winter season and the Guernsey County post will host a seasonal career fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at the garage, 6490 Glenn Highway (U.S. 22/40) west of Cambridge.



Career fair attendees will have the opportunity to apply for winter seasonal positions, have a driving record completed, take the required physical abilities test and interview for the position.



Interested applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalent; a valid class A or B commercial driver’s license (CDL), with tanker endorsement and without air brake restriction; and three months of training or experience in basic equipment operation.



Those interested in the career fair are encouraged to apply online first at careers.ohio.gov. Filter by "Organization," and select "Transportation - District 05."