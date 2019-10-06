Noble County



911/Sheriff



Thursday, Oct. 3



8:11 a.m., sexual imposition, Dexter City.



12:47 a.m., impaired driver, West Street, Caldwell. Female arrested.



12:33 a.m., alarm activation, Main Street, Caldwell.



Wednesday, Oct. 2



9:58 p.m., male, 62, unresponsive, Harriettsville Road; United Ambulance, Bethel-Graysville EMS and deputy.



9:49 p.m., runaway juvenile located by Guernsey County deputies near the county line.



9 p.m., traffic violations, Seneca Lake Road. Warnings issued.



7:30 p.m., male and female screaming, Belford Street, Caldwell.



7:31 p.m., stray dog outside residence, Marietta Road.



4:28 p.m., noise complaint, Sarahsville Road.



4:20 p.m., medical transport; United Ambulance.



4:19 p.m., injured person, Route 821; United Ambulance.



4 p.m., ruptured gas line, Seneca Lake Road; Quaker City FD.



3:29 p.m., female, 85, difficulty breathing, Marietta Road; United Ambulance.



3 p.m., child, 21 months, ingested laundry detergent, Keithtown Road; United Ambulance.



1:40 p.m., male overdose victim, Alta Vista Avenue, Caldwell; United and Belle Valley FD.



10:56 a.m., suspicious male near the sewer plant, West Street, Caldwell.



10:07 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:54 a.m., trespassing complaint, McConnelsville Road.



9:34 a.m., domestic dispute, Clint Street, Summerfield. Arrested female requested medical evaluation at the county jail; United Ambulance.



7:20 a.m., back pain, Route 821; United Ambulance.



6:07 a.m., traffic enforcement, Seneca Lake Road.



2:17 a.m., suspicious motorist in parking lot, Marietta Road.



1:53 a.m., suspicious tractor-trailer outside a school, Fairground Road.



Tuesday, Oct. 1



8:09 p.m., well being check for an elderly female pedestrian, Woodsfield Road; United, Adult Protective Services and deputies.



4:16 p.m., assist female with a court order to retrieve property, Horn Ridge Road.



2:49 p.m., lift assistance requested, Bronze Heights Lane, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



1:51 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



12:50 p.m., stray dog outside home for two days, Enlow Road.



11:43 a.m., 911 hang-up call, Sunset Road.



6:49 a.m., deer-vehicle accident, Monroe Street, Sarahsville.



5:33 a.m., injured dog, Interstate 77; State Highway Patrol and deputy.



4:11 a.m., male suffering chest pains, Dawson Ridge Road; United Ambulance.



1:36 a.m., ill female fell, Marietta Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



12:22 a.m., injured female, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



Monday, Sept. 30



11:07 p.m., female removed items from a residence, Fulda Road.



10:59 p.m., ex-husband sending messages to caller’s son against her wishes, Salt Run Road.



9:37 p.m., marked lanes, Woodsfield Road. Warning issued.



3:42 p.m., male broke into a residence, Crooked Tree Road.



3:01 p.m., cardiac arrest, West Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



1:53 p.m., ill employee at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance. Refused treatment.



1:42 p.m., disabled vehicle, I-77/Route 78.



1:07 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



11:17 a.m., copper stolen, Wargo Road.



9:18 a.m., traffic enforcement, Marietta Road.



8:44 a.m., ill person, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



7:34 a.m., traffic control light, Woodsfield Road. Warning issued.



4:40 a.m., ill male, Wagner Road; United and deputy.



12:21 a.m., male had an issue with his testicles, Caldwell Lake Road.



Sunday, Sept. 29



8:40 p.m., marked lanes, Marietta Road. Warning issued.



8 p.m., laser light being shined through a window, Serdy Road.



7:50 p.m., unruly juvenile sitting in the middle of the roadway, Reservoir Road.



7:22 p.m., child "hanging out" the moonroof in a vehicle, Highland Drive, Caldwell. Warning issued.



6:59 p.m., auto accident, West Street, Caldwell. No injuries reported.



6:46 p.m., stray dog outside home, Enlow Road.



6:06 p.m., traffic sign vandalized, Serdy/Cobb roads.



5:57 p.m., residential alarm, Laughlin Trail, Pleasant City.



5:22 p.m., barking dog, Marietta Road.



3:45 p.m., people wearing masks in the woods, St. Johns Road.



3:40 p.m., medical emergency, Frostyville Road; United and deputy.



3:20 p.m., male motorist suffering chest pains in a parking lot, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.



8:38 a.m., hit-skip accident, McConnelsville Road.



8:20 a.m., female suffering chest and abdominal pains, Belford Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



7:44 a.m., woman having difficulty breathing, Detroit Lane; United and Belle Valley FD.



4:48 a.m., low-hanging tree limb, Chapel Drive.



Saturday, Sept. 28



11:15 p.m., fireworks complaint, Lawrence Davis Road.



9:58 p.m., woman assaulted by her husband, Fulda Road. The male fled but was later located by deputies and an ambulance was requested due to an overdose; United Ambulance.



9:03 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Rutherford Road.



6:58 p.m., tree down on roadway, Whisky Run Road.



5:59 p.m., male inmate issues with a pacemaker, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



5:50 p.m., ill male motorist, I-77; United Ambulance.



11:21 a.m., female light-headed with tingling in her arm, Minerva Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



11:06 a.m., child, 19 months, vomiting and difficulty breathing, Miller Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



9:24 a.m., tree on fire, Bond Ridge Road; Belle Valley FD.



8:07 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



3:39 a.m., male suffered a head injury during a fall, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



1:01 a.m., intoxicated female assaulted her mother, Bronze Heights Road. Female arrested.



Friday, Sept. 27



11:39 p.m., intoxicated daughter causing a disturbance, Bronze Heights Road.



11:27 p.m., theft complaint, Seneca Lake Road.



10:41 p.m., deer-vehicle accident, Willey Avenue, Caldwell.



10:26 p.m., unruly juveniles, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



10:20 p.m., suspicious male pedestrian, Halley’s Ridge Road.



8:56 p.m., possible natural gas leak, Cliff Road; Caldwell FD.



8 p.m., male yelling at caller’s wife, South Olive Circle, Caldwell.



6:53 p.m., husband yelling at his wife after trying to assault her, Miller Street, Caldwell.



4:57 p.m., child’s father took the child while the mother was at the gas station, Marietta Road.



4:52 p.m., vehicle occupants assaulting each other, Cumberland Street, Caldwell.



4:12 p.m., two people arguing, Sarahsville.



4:02 p.m., grass fire, Belle Valley Road; Belle Valley FD.



3:31 p.m., ambulance requested, Jefferson Street, Dexter City; United Ambulance.



2:14 p.m., smoking coming from neighbor’s property, Yoker Valley Road; Quaker City and Senecaville FDs.



1:38 p.m., ill person, Maple Avenue, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



12:36 p.m., deputy requested to remove two people from a property, Cross Street, Summerfield.



12:29 p.m., cows on the roadway, Harriettsville Road. Negative contact.



10:18 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



9:27 a.m., well being check, Lashley Road.



9:16 a.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



8:58 a.m., motorist struck a mailbox and drove through yards, Marietta Road.



8:42 a.m., people fighting in the middle of the road, Zep East Road.



6:14 a.m., vehicle struck a tractor-trailer, I-77; highway patrol. No injuries reported.



6:09 a.m., injured deer on roadway, Marietta Road.



2:23 a.m., lift assistance with United Ambulance, Spruce Street, Caldwell; Belle Valley FD.



Thursday, Sept. 26



7:47 p.m., male, 87, injured his knee during a fall, Maple View Circle; United Ambulance.



7:32 p.m., two-vehicle accident, Fairground Road. No injuries reported.



4:57 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



4:52 p.m., two-vehicle accident, Fairground Road. No injuries reported.



1:56 p.m., traffic enforcement, Woodsfield Road.



12:11 p.m., brine dumped illegally, Ripple Run Road.



10:36 a.m., stop sign violation, Olive Street, Caldwell. Warning issued.



3:24 a.m., male’s arms were numb while suffering chest pains, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



Wednesday, Sept. 25



10:57 p.m., reckless tractor-trailer driver, I-77; highway patrol.



9:19 p.m., dog killed during a burglary, Marietta Road.



8:40 p.m., inmate requested medical attention after a domestic dispute, Olive Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



7:54 p.m., domestic dispute, Railroad Street, Caldwell. Male arrested.



7:09 p.m., breaking and entering, Summit Avenue, Caldwell.



6:26 p.m., alarm activation, Red Crick Road. False alarm.



5:39 p.m., boy being bullied by three other students at school.



5:39 p.m., male injured his knee, Hickory Hills Road; United and Belle Valley FD.



4:32 p.m., burning complaint, Brown Road.



4:24 p.m., theft complaint, Jefferson Street, Dexter City.



12:24 p.m., ill person, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



11:31 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



11:25 a.m., female bitten by a dog, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



11:09 a.m., assisted other agency, North Street, Caldwell.



10:10 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.