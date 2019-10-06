With more than $1 million in outside grants lined up for infrastructure improvements, Downtown Kent’s Mill District, stretching along North Water Street from Main Street to the Fairchild Bridge will receive a nice boost next summer with the transformation of North Water Street.



That is the schedule outlined this past week by Jim Bowling, superintendent of engineering and deputy service director.



Bowling said the transformation will entail constructing curb extensions at the Portage and Columbus street junctures with North Water Street. This will provide pedestrian-friendly space for those visiting the Mill District, some of whom will be shoppers. The curb extensions will lend themselves to angle parking to better accommodate those accessing the Mill District with their automobiles. I hope the parking is metered, encouraging those working in the Mill District to park off-street somewhere.



Bowling said crosswalks with an artistic flare will be part of creating an ambience friendly to strollers who visit the artsy stores, bars, and coffee houses that will co-exist with service businesses that have been long-time staples of the neighborhood. Strategically placed speed bumps will slow traffic so North Water Street will be less appealing for those simply driving through.



Each ‘n Every, the creative multidisciplinary design studio at 156 N. Water St., coined the name, "Mill District," an obvious reference to the Star of the West Flour Mill. The mill is no longer in operation, but its handsome office buildings and grain silos dominate North Water Street so whatever its new owners, Kent community residents Manouchehr Salehi and Badreeyeh Alhasawi, do with the property will weigh heavily in the Mill District’s realizing its potential.



City Manager Dave Ruller describes the neighborhood as undergoing a period of self-actualization. This contrasts with many of the recent dramatic improvements near the campus, most of which were top-down, led by the city and Kent State working together.



Self-actualization is organic change that originates from within. It may take longer, but it can be effective. The West River Neighborhood improvements of the past 30 years along Gougler Avenue and North Mantua Street represent positive organic changes. They have brought more than 125 jobs to Kent and improvements exceeding $25 million. The Downtown Kent Corporation teamed up with the city over those 30 years and enabled much of the West River transformation by buying blighted properties and reserving them for better development.



Fortunately, the Mill District is not burdened by blight. On a positive note, the city and the Downtown Kent Corporation, teaming up again, have purchased vacant property between Jacobson Woodworks and the Brewhouse Pub to be held for suitable development.



A year ago, property and business owners and others in the neighborhood with the support of the city underwent a Better Blocks exercise to articulate their aspirations. The city also used bales of hay and rope to represent and show what curb extensions could do.



Last spring, students for a class in the College of Architecture and Environmental Design undertook an exercise that involved each student creating a display to envision exciting possibilities for the mill property. All required a lot of capital. This past year, Patrick Madonio has repaired and cleaned up the exterior and gutted the interior of the building he purchased at the corner of Portage and North Water streets. It can easily be adapted to whatever a tenant might want.



In the Kent Bicentennial Plan, the Mill District is viewed as part of the Central Business District. I could not find many specifics regarding North Water Street, but there were lots references to letting planning aspirations flow up and Downtown Kent taking on a funky, creative flavor typical of successful college towns.



The Mill District plans are consistent with that.



