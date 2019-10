The Salvation Army of Ravenna will host a purse auction on Thursday.



There will be gently loved name brand purses and other purses filled with products. A meal of sloppy joes, potato salad and a drink will be available for $5.



Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. Guests are asked to RSVP at 330-296-7371.