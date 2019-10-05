100 Years Ago (1919)



— Frank G. Long, a former Alliance man married to the former Nellie Messenheimer, also of Alliance, was in Ardmore, Oklahoma, and was organizing and rehearsing the Hoban Stock Company, which with 16 members was said to be the largest theatrical group in that part of the country, and was expected to play the larger towns in Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Kansas.



— G.A. Smith and A. Egli had purchased the stock of the Sharer Jewelry store and was to open the store to the public on Oct. 9.



75 Years Ago (1944)



— Alliance’s Major Waldo E. Dunn, a chaplain who had completed 14 months overseas duty with an Army Air Force bombing squadron in Europe, said, "I have yet to meet an atheist who has completed more than one bombing mission." Dunn was a graduate of Mount Union, where his father, Oscar W. Dunn, served as assistant to President Charles B. Ketcham.



— Sgt. Lester Sutherin, a former Sebring resident, had written his parents that he had captured four German paratroopers while on guard duty somewhere in France. One of them was a major and another a captain, Sutherin wrote, noting he had obtained a Lugar automatic pistol he hoped to bring home. He had sent home stripes he obtained from the captured Germans’ clothes.



— It was reported that Limaville’s Paul T. Ikirt, a paratrooper serving in Europe, had been wounded a second time, but no details were given about his injuries.



50 Years Ago (1969)



— During his remarks following a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the leg of U.S. Route 62 between Route 44 and Rout 62 near Mutt and Jeff Hill, Gov. James A. Rhodes commended Alliance on its progress and noted the community needed an airport. Rhodes offered $150,000 in state funds to build a 5,000-foot landing strip to accommodate jets and other planes. He called for state Rep. Jim Thorpe and state Sen. Ralph Regula to head efforts for an airport.



— Cindy Campbell was crowned the 1969 Sebring McKinley homecoming queen.



25 Years Ago (1994)



— Alliance area resident Melody Eddy, 21, and her unborn baby were killed when the car she was driving was hit by two trains. Eddy, who was listed as living in the 400 block of North Freedom Avenue by the coroner and in the 21100 block of Martin Road by Alliance police, was traveling westbound on Vine Street at 10:42 p.m. when she attempted to cross the tracks at Diehl Court. The car was struck by a train and came to rest on the tracks where it was struck by a train going in the opposite direction. Two children, ages 1 and 3, who were in the vehicle were both treated and released, while an adult male passenger was admitted to the hospital for observation.



— Chuck Dix was named publisher of the Review.



— Dave Mason, a sophomore from Mansfield representing the Black Student Union, won the title of Mr. MUC during the annual homecoming event in which male students competed in a formal wear, swim suit and talent competitions.