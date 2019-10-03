While it may not require regular visits to the weight room, running sprints or even the use of a ball, Esports have become a reality at every level from high school to college to the professional ranks.



Always on the cutting edge when it comes to adding programs to benefit the students, the Noble Local School District jumped on board with the implementation of its first Esports (Electronic Sports) team that is currently competing in a statewide, nine-week fall league conducted by Esports Ohio.



Shenandoah High School Principal Justin Denius views Esports as a great way to get more students involved in extracurricular activities.



"It’s another niche for kids at Shenandoah to find a place that makes sense to them," he said. "It’s another reason to keep their grades up just like we expect from all of our athletes.



"Even though it’s not the traditional sport everyone is used to like football or basketball," Denius continued, "they get to be part of a team and it can also lead to them wanting to take more classes like Information Technology, 3D Graphics and Computer Programming.



"As more kids learn about it and see that it’s a good time," said Denius, "I think it will continue to grow here and at other area schools, too."



Serving as the coach of the Zeps’ Esports team is Philip Theobald, who is the district’s Technical Coordinator.



"We want to give kids opportunities who maybe aren’t into the traditional sports like football or basketball," said Theobald, "but they are interested in tech. It gives them a chance to be in a social setting and they get to work as a team by talking strategy in practice and during the games.



"My job as the coach is more for technical help, morale and making sure we’re representing Noble Local in a proper fashion," he added.



The Zeps’ Esports team started out with 13 students but has settled in with nine participants currently ranging from juniors to seventh graders (13 year olds are eligible). They practice or compete three days a week (Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) at the new Apex Gaming facility in Caldwell. In addition to hosting teams from Shenandoah and Noble County rival Caldwell, Apex Gaming will also be opening soon to the public with an hourly usage rate.



Play in the nine-week fall league began on September 9 and continues through October 28 with the Fall Beta Postseason slated November 11 (semifinals) and November 23/24 (Finals hosted by Tiffin University).



Competition takes place after school (generally starting between 3:30-4 p.m.) with League of Legends on Mondays; Overwatch on Tuesdays and both the Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on Wednesdays.



Here’s a brief description of each of the current leagues:



League of Legends - A fast-paced MOBA (multiplayer online battle arena) game where teams battle head-to-head across multiple battlefields and game modes; five-player teams (one game format).



Rocket League - Third-person sports game comparable to soccer with cars; three-player teams (best of five format).



Overwatch - First-person shooter battle game where players work together to secure and defend control points on a map or escort a payload across the map in a limited amount of time; six-player teams (best of three series).



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate - A battle game in which characters from Nintendo and other third-party franchises try to knock each other out of an arena; five-player teams (best of three series).



"This is the Beta season," said Theobald of the fall league. "It’s pretty much a testing season because it’s brand new to a lot of school districts and everybody’s going through growing pains. We’re learning how to reach out and talk to your competitor and things like that."



The numbers for a first-time venture have been a pleasant surprise, according to Theobald, who says the Zeps will also compete in a nine-week spring league that runs February through April.



"I was expecting less than what we got (to start)," he said, "so I’m very pleased with the participation. There are some much bigger school districts that have about the same numbers as we do. We are pulling a couple of them from our junior high and realistically, those students could be on the team for six years.



"I expect our numbers to increase," Theobald continued, referring to the spring league. "We’ll have some of the same ones, but some who played fall sports but may not play a spring sport may want to join."



The coach pointed out that participation within the team varies.



"Some of the kids are on three or four teams," said Theobald, "but others only play the one they’re the most comfortable with."



For the fall season, junior Levi Moore and sophomores Noah Cowgill and Ryan Allen have been designated as team captains, and Theobald says they’ve been a big help to the less experienced players.



"Our captains have stepped up and helped out the others with strategy involved in a particular game," he said.



Having a top-notch facility nearby has been a big help in launching the program, but Theobald says there’s a possibility down the road of having a set-up on campus.



"The employees (at Apex) have been great helping us get things up to speed," he said. "The equipment is great and the software is downloaded for us.



"The machines are very expensive and we didn’t want to invest $10-20,000 and have three or four kids participate," he related, "but with the response we’ve already had, we could be looking at what it would take to bring it here (to the campus)."



*****



ESports Ohio currently has tie-ins with 60 school districts (200-plus schools) and is trying to become the one the Ohio High School Athletic Association selects as there’s a likelihood that Esports will become an OHSAA-sanctioned sport in the near future.



The current breakdown of the 221 teams state-wide is 137 varsity teams, 64 junior varsity and 20 club teams with more than 1,100 students participating, and while it’s taking off in full force in other parts of the state, the East District has just seven schools with Esports Ohio ties thus far. Besides Shenandoah and Caldwell, the others are Steubenville, Ridgewood, Conotton Valley, Hiland and Minerva. The only others reasonably close are Warren and New Lexington. Other schools are either associated with another group or compete independently.



ESports Ohio offers the following mission statement: Our vision is a world where electronic sports are embraced as a positive educational and developmental change agent for all students.



To be eligible for competition in the Esports Ohio league, students must be at least 13 years of age, have parental consent, maintain a GPA of 2.0 or better and be enrolled in a school in the state of Ohio.



*****



At the next level, both Muskingum University and Marietta College have established Esports teams and are offering scholarships, another factor in Noble Local’s desire to become involved. Other colleges in Ohio include The Ohio State University, Ohio Northern, Tiffin, Ashland, Lourdes, Defiance, Shawnee State, Miami, Akron, Kent, Mount Vernon Nazarene and Ohio Christian University.



*****



Theobald pointed out that Esports has become a "big business".



"The recent Fortnite championship winner got $3 million!" he offered. "It’s become a big money thing and the good players get sponsorships from big corporations.



"Just like LeBron James or (Michael) Jordan have tie-ins with Nike, you have gamers who have sponsors now," he said. "They want their name out there because it translates into sales for them. If a player has 100,000 people out there following him on YouTube, those people will listen to him when he endorses a (gaming) product."



1 Jaide Schneeberger competing in Super Smash Brothers



2 Noah Cowgill takes his turn in the competition



3 Coach Philip Theobald helps set up the next match for the Zeps' Esports team



4 The Shenandoah Esports team practices on their "home" court - Apex Gaming in Caldwell.