QUAKER CITY — Fire investigators continued to search for the cause of an early morning blaze on Smith Avenue Thursday that leveled a home and claimed the lives of two residents — a father and his daughter.



"It is still relatively early in the investigation for us," said Brian Bohnert, of the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office Friday morning. "There was nothing to indicate there was anything suspicious, but the cause and origin of the fire is still under investigation."



Killed in the fire were Steve Myers, 42, and 5-year-old Lydia.



Myers’ other daughter, Maddie, 7, was flown by MedFlight from the ball field in Quaker City to Akron Children’s Hospital with undisclosed injuries.



Messages left with the media relations department at the hospital seeking an update on her condition had not been returned as of press time Friday.



The girls’ mother, Melissa Myers, was transported by United Ambulance to Southeastern Med in Cambridge where she was treated for injuries. She was released from the hospital on Thursday.



The Melissa Myers Emergency Fundraiser has been established on Facebook to raise money for the family. The American Red Cross is also assisting the family as the home and contents were a total loss. Facebook reported $28,952 of a requested $40,000 had been raised as of press time Friday.



Donations can also reportedly be made by calling Harbor of Hope Church, 740-695-2922.



According to reports at the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office, multiple 911 calls were received at approximately 3:34 a.m. Thursday reporting the fire in the 300 block of Smith Avenue.



At least one caller reported multiple people were still trapped inside the home. A sheriff’s sergeant confirmed two people were still inside the structure engulfed in flames when he arrived and there was no way to enter the already heavily damaged residence.



Unconfirmed accounts from at least one witness said Steve, Melissa and Maddie initially escaped the flames, but Steve returned to get Lydia who was trapped inside the home. Neither was able to exit the residence.



Firefighters from the Quaker City Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene with mutual aid provided by the Lore City, Senecaville, Fairview, Antrim and Barnesville departments.



A sheriff’s lieutenant and Antrim firefighters established a landing zone for MedFlight at 4:21 a.m. with the helicopter arriving just 12 minutes later. MedFlight left the village en route to the Akron hospital at 4:56 a.m.



The fire was extinguished as the roof and second story of the home collapsed onto the first floor and into the basement. Recovery efforts were conducted with the fatalities confirmed at 5:54 a.m.



Guernsey County Coroner Dr. Sandra Schubert reported the autopsies for Steve and Lydia were scheduled for Friday at the Licking County Coroner’s Office.



"One was scheduled for the morning and one in the afternoon," said Schubert. The coroner said she doesn’t expect to hearing anything until both examinations are completed.



"We are waiting on information from the coroner’s office and follow-up interviews to assist with the investigation," Bohnert said.



Quaker City firefighters returned to the scene at 8:10 a.m. Friday to extinguish hot spots. They cleared the scene 25 minutes later.



Initial reports indicated Maddie and Lydia were students at Buckeye Trail Elementary School, but it was later determined they were open enrolled in the Barnesville Exempted Village School District.



Barnesville Elementary Principal Clint Abbott told staff at The Times Leader newspaper in Martins Ferry, Ohio, that Lydia Myers was enrolled as a kindergarten student at that school, and her sister (Maddie), is a second-grader.



Abbott said he spoke with the girls’ grandmother on Thursday. She told him the mother had traveled to the Akron hospital to be with her surviving daughter, and that it was hoped the child would be released from the hospital today.



Times Leader reporters Jennifer Compston-Strough and Robert Defrank said Abbot met with a crisis management team, including representatives of the Village Network youth behavioral health organization after learning of the fire.



The team decided the matter would not be discussed openly with students on Thursday; instead, Abbott made calls to the families of each child in the homerooms of the Myers children and explained the situation to them, according to the Times Leader.



A parent broadcast was also sent out to all families with children in the school.



"It may be the first time these students have experienced the loss of a friend or family member. … At such a young age, we wanted parents to have the opportunity to talk with their children first, especially when delivering such devastating news," Abbott said.



"Our sympathy goes out to the Myers family. This is such a great community, and everybody wants to help as much as possible. They were a family that everybody knew," he continued. "We want to make sure our students are fine across the district. We will have support in place across the district."



A patron at a Barnesville pharmacy reported compassion for the family was evident in the village as a pharmacist and a tech paid for a prescription for Melissa when family members presented it to be filled just days after a refill. The medication was lost in the fire.



Clothing donations are also being sought for Melissa and Maddie, according to a Facebook post. They can be taken to the Harbor of Hope Church in St. Clairsville.



Melissa reportedly wears a 2x or 3x shirt, size 18 pants and size 9 shoes while Maddie wears size 7 pants, 7/8 tops and 13-1 shoes.



The fire remained under investigation by the Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office and Quaker City Fire Department.