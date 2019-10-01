Byesville’s Sppktacular Evening of Fun will take place Oct. 31.



Trick-or-treating will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., the village Halloween parade will line up at 6 p.m. at the Assembly of God parking lot and the parade will begin at 7 p.m. down Main Street to First Street. Awards will be given for the scariest float, most creative, best walking group, most original, best musical entry, most unusual and village choice.



A Halloween party will take place following the parade at Byesville Elementary, where food and drinks will be provided. There will be a costume contest at the party and awards will be given for group, spookiest, most original, best homemade costume, and best makeup with costume.



For more information, contact Jay Jackson at 740-260-3088.