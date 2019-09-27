Weather



Friday: Mostly sunny skies. High of 81, low of 64.



Saturday: Isolated thunderstorms. High of 88, low of 63.



Christmas assistance



The Salvation Army will have sign-ups for Christmas assistance on the following dates: Oct. 21-Oct. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. On Oct. 25, there will be evening hours available from 5 to 8 p.m. Call 740-432-7759 for information.



Lore City Car Show



The Lore City Volunteer Fire Department’s annual car show will take place this Saturday, Sept. 28, beginning at 10 a.m. Registration is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., and costs $10. The first 50 cars will receive a dash plaque. Trophies will be presented at 4 p.m. There will be food, Chinese auction, raffles and door prizes.



Parkinson’s training



On Saturday, Sept. 28, at 8:30 a.m., at the Genesis Healthplex in Zanesville, 2800 Maple Ave. Learn about treatments, exercise techniques and caregiver support for Parkinson’s disease. The free program includes light breakfast and lunch. Call 740-455-5151 to register



Wills Township



The Wills Township Annual Fall Clean-up, for residents of the township, will be Sept. 27 and 28. Trash bins and a recycling trailer will be at the township garage on those days beginning at 7 a.m. No tires, paint, toxins, or barbed wire fence will be accepted at this time.



The Wills Township Trustees will meet in regular session on Monday, Sept. 30, at 6:30 p.m., at the township garage located on Easton Road. The public is invited to attend.



Blood drive



There will be an American Red Cross blood drive at East Muskingum Middle School, located at 13120 John Glenn School Rd., New Concord, on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from noon to 6 p.m. Call 1-800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org to schedule an appointment.



Monthly dinner



The Old Washington United Methodist Church will be having their monthly church dinner on Thursday, Oct. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. Menu will be ham loaf, scalloped potatoes, green beans, corn, salad, desert, roll, and drink for a $7 donation.



Thought of the day



How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity!



Psalm 133:1