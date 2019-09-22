Our election system is broken because of the destructive influences of money in politics and the misguided notion that corporations may claim Constitutional rights. With these rights they are able to spend tremendous amounts of "dark" money through organizations and PACs to support the candidates who will serve their needs. And their primary need is profit. While profits are essential in a capitalist system, the needs of "we the people" should be primary since we are also a democracy.



The people of Kent approved a ballot initiative four years ago for the city council to hold Democracy Day every election year. The purpose of this forum is for the people to project their views related to the proposed 28th Amendment to the Constitution. This would remove personhood from corporations and eliminate the notion that money is a form of speech, therefore allowing corporations to spend as much money as they want in the elections.



Kent City Council will hold its Democracy Day forum on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 6 p.m. in its chambers downstairs in the fire station on DePeyster Street. Citizens can participate by giving 3 to 5 minute talks describing how special interests are negatively influencing issues of importance to them. Or citizens can come just to listen and learn. They may see some protest signs int he audience — "Legalize Democracy," "Free the people from corporate rule," "Get the big $$$ out of politics."



Bill Wilen, Kent