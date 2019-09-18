TEN YEARS AGO - 2009



Candidates for Newcomerstown High School homecoming queen included: Chelsea Bryant, Rachel Cathey, Maci Lehman, Krystin Raach and Lexy Long.



Newcomerstown council heard from a local resident who questioned search procedures used by the Newcomerstown Police Department. Interim Police Chief Mike Kennedy said he would review the camera tape recording.



Ron and Cheri Haver of Newcomerstown are pictured after returning from a 15-day safari in Namibia.



Cole Lorenz of Newcomerstown exhibited the reserve champion Shropshire market lamb at the 2009 Ohio State Fair.



Showing at Shelby Theatre in Coshocton were "The Proposal" and "Inglorious Basterds."



Hayley Ann Perkins received her nurse’s pin at the Central Ohio Technical College.



Members of Buckhorn Grange came to an agreement to allow a new dance studio, Melody and Motion, to operated at the grange.



Children earning certificates from the Newcomerstown Library Book Hound Club included: Noah Creager, Rees Creager, Mercedes Drake, Paige Drake, Ana Lise Heishman, Alaina McCort, Haley McCort, Ryle McCort and Madison Rehard.



Country singer Luke Bryan is the scheduled enterainment at the Tuscarawas County Fair.



The Newcomerstown, Ridgewood and Indian Valley bands are pictured.



The Newcomerstown Trojans improved to 2-1 with a 13-6 win over New London. Caleb Rankin led the Trojans with 133 yards rushing and throwing for 92. Ridgewood remained undefeated with a 49-6 shellacking of River View. Indian Valley lost to Garaway, 49-14.



Tuscarawas Central Catholic defeated the Newcomerstown volleyball team. Andrea McWhorter led the Trojans with four points and 18 digs.



TWENTY YEARS AGO - 1999



Newcomerstown Police Chief Don Ryan resigns to take position as chief probation officer for Southern District Court in Uhrichsville.



Newcomerstown High School’s undefeated 1949 football team was being recognized at the Sept. 17 game against Tuscarawas Central Catholic.



Danielle Lahmers, Nicole Boucha, Staci Malterer, Brittany Hursey and Michelle Gano were candidates for Newcomerstown High School homecoming queen.



Newcomerstown’s cross country team won the 20th annual Newcomerstown Cross Country Invitational. Nearly 900 runners from 39 teams participated.



Newcomerstown Trojans defeated Conotton Valley, 36-8. A safety gave Ridgewood a 22-21 victory over Meadowbrook. Cambridge defeated Indian Valley, 27-12.



Mr. and Mrs. Virgil (Iris) Fruchey, Newcomerstown, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 3.



Deaths: Dorothy Johnson Craigo, 82; Alice Spencer, 86; Lacy Harvey, 76; Lloyd E. "Bob" Crater, 84; Joan Roberts, 64; Carrie H. Murphy, 100.



THIRTY YEARS AGO - 1989



Evangelist David V. Reppart, York, Neb., and minister of the Newcomerstown Church of Christ from 1956-1964, returned to speak in special gospel services at the local church.



In local football, Newcomerstown lost to the Indian Valley Braves, 3-0, and Coshocton blanked Ridgewood, 12-0.



FORTY YEARS AGO - 1979



John Smith, Newcomerstown, was named manager of the local Landmark store, replacing William C. Gunn of Newcomerstown, who was named manager at the Coshocton Landmark.



Newcomerstown Trojans improved to 2-1 with a 22-0 victory over Malvern. Trojan players of the week were Brad Nolan on defense and Scott Miller on offense. Ridgewood remained unbeaten with a 20-18 victory over Strasburg. The Indian Valley South Rebels lost to Tuscarawas Central Catholic, 29-0, to drop to 0-3.



Weddings: Ellen Loader and Charles Bancroft Jr., Aug. 18; Mary Jane Buskirk and Charles Berry, Aug. 19.



Anniversary: Mr. and Mrs. Charles McCune Sr., Port Washington, 59 years on Sept. 17.



FIFTY YEARS AGO - 1969



George Fenton, Newcomerstown R.D. 1, won the high point trophy at Muskingum Horse Show Assn. point show sponsored by Twin City Women’s Civic League.



Newcomerstown Trojans wallop River View, 33-0. Indian Valley South defeated Jewett, 31-8.



Weddings: Miss Jacqueline McCleary and John Vorlicky; Miss Wanda Mourer and Ronald E. Colvin.



Deaths: Mrs. Joan Dixon, 66; Mrs. Hilda P. Johnson, 54; Mrs. Helen Treadwell, 63; Helen Waggoner, 65; Timothy David Leech, 8.



SIXTY YEARS AGO - 1959



The Newcomerstown Youth Center closes due to "lack of cooperation."



Neal Davis, 23, is in White Cross Hospital in Columbus undergoing treatment for severe burns when he came into contact with high voltage Ohio Power lines while spraying poles.



Weddings: Miss Marilyn Meek and Eugene Nolan; Miss Shirley DeWitt and Michael D. Oliver.



Anniversaries: Mr. and Mrs. John Stocker, 25 years; Mr. and Mrs. J.A. Taylor, West Lafayette, 50 years.



Deaths: Lloyd L. Shepard, 66; Mrs. Ethel Mae Overholt, 37; Mrs. V.N. Yingling.



SEVENTY YEARS AGO - 1949



A large crowd watches as the Newcomerstown Trojans defeat West Lafayette, 26-0.



William King elected to serve a second term as commander of the local American Legion.



EIGHTY YEARS AGO - 1939



Coach Wills to send green 11 against Navarre in the opening game of the season.



The Rev. H.H. Davis succeeds the Rev. S.W. Ellis as pastor of the EUB Church.



Due to the changing of Buckhorn Creek, the Athletic Field is moved northeast of its former site.



NINETY YEARS AGO - 1929



The Clow plant hires 200 additional men.



Enrollment at the Newcomerstown schools is 1,038.



ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO - 1919



Atty. C.L. Cronebaugh, New Philadelphia, is retained as solicitor for Newcomerstown.



Consolidated Gas Co. is sold to new company and will be known as the Newcomerstown Gas Co.



ONE HUNDERED AND TEN YEARS AGO - 1909



Everals Church honors Pastor Jones with a birthday party.